iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (ITDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

