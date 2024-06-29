iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $78.33. 17,425,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

