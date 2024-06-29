iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. 4,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20.

About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

