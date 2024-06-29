iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3331 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of BATS FIBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352 shares. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67.

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

