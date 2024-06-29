iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 8,310,793 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
