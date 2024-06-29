iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Plans $0.21 Dividend

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. 3,476 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $51.63.
About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
