Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JBBB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 355,899 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.