Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JBBB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 355,899 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

