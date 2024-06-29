JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
JCDecaux Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $22.30 during trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.
About JCDecaux
