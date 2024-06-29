Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $215.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.66.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $186.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 263,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,447,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,990,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

