Jet Protocol 24 Hour Volume Tops $133,649.55 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $133,649.55 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,902.87 or 1.00055886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076783 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154771 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $129,645.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.