JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.22) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.54).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 877.80 ($11.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,067.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 877.80 ($11.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,275 ($28.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,186.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,243.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.36), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($159,524.47). Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

