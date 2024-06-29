JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $35,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.68. 2,478,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,957. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.