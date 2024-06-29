JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $40,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,504,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,957. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

