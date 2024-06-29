JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499 ($6.33) and traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.27). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.33), with a volume of 179,129 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £795.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 499. The company has a current ratio of 107.92, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.
About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
