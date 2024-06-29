JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Plans $0.15 Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 221,505 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.