JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Plans $0.15 Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance
JMUB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 221,505 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile
