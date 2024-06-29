Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 47.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of KAVL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. 2,262,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.