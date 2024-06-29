Kaspa Tops One Day Volume of $63.00 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $63.00 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,057,916,102 coins and its circulating supply is 24,057,929,956 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,052,672,929.261757 with 24,052,678,288.18004 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17826261 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $92,562,391.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

