Kathleen Pai Sells 4,709 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 551,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NABL stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. On average, analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in N-able by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in N-able by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

