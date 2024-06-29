Kava Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $471.77 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00045341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

