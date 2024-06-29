Keep Network Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $108.80 million and $12,350.82 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
