Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.15

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 5401848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25.

Insider Transactions at Kendrick Resources

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,199.67). Company insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

