Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.24. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

