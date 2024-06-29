Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.98

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.98 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 74.10 ($0.94). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 74.10 ($0.94), with a volume of 2,714 shares.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.98. The stock has a market cap of £130.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

