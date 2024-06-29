Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.67

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.67 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 137.60 ($1.75). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,898,837 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £597.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,471.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84.

In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester bought 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £9,982.40 ($12,663.20). Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

