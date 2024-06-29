Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 222,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.91.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

