Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,892 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kirby worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,491. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,806 shares of company stock worth $3,945,225. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

