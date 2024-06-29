Kistos (LON:KIST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.65), with a volume of 54387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.90) price target on shares of Kistos in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.51. The stock has a market cap of £109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

