Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.09. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 59,691 shares trading hands.

Kootenay Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -0.36.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

