Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.30.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.