KRS Capital Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Autoliv by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,296,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,264,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.90.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 699,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,976. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

