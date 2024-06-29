KRS Capital Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,747. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

