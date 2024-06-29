KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,343,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

