KRS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Sentry LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.84. 4,278,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,979. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

