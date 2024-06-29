K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €12.74 ($13.70) and last traded at €12.54 ($13.48). Approximately 471,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.49 ($13.43).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.48.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

