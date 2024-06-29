Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Up 4,233.3% in June

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 4,233.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:LFLYW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Leafly has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

