Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 506.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 835.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 209,005 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

