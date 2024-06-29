Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 89.6% in June

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,985,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 19,175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 945.2 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNNGF remained flat at $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

