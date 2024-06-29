Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 89.6% in June

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,985,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 19,175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 945.2 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNNGF remained flat at $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.95.
About Li Ning
