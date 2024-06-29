Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 4.6 %

LLYVK stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 664,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,996. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Live Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,769,555 shares of company stock valued at $100,335,332 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

