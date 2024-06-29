Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.81. 2,470,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,077. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

