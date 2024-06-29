LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Short Interest Down 29.7% in June

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.59. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at LINKBANCORP

In other LINKBANCORP news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,678,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Carl D. Lundblad bought 12,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $80,207.43. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,207.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,678,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,551 shares of company stock worth $174,710. Insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

