Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Cut by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

LAD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.45. 256,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.96. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.