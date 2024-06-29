Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $467.10. 3,472,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.