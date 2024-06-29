Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $468.88 and last traded at $467.25. 196,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,074,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.35. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.