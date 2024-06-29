LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.45

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.45 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 196.40 ($2.49). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 192.90 ($2.45), with a volume of 4,126,290 shares traded.

LMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.23) to GBX 229 ($2.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -5,263.16%.

In related news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.47), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($593,343.71). 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

