LongView Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49,418.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VYM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,924. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

