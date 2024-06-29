LongView Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. 767,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,512. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.