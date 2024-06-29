LongView Wealth Management Has $390,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LongView Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.81. 2,024,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,675. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

