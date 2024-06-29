LongView Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

