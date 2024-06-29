LongView Wealth Management Purchases 26,323 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 222,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 120,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,698. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

