Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $220.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.